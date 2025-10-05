Moore (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday night's contest against the Patriots.

Moore will be a healthy scratch in Week 5, heading to the bench after failing to garner a target over 18 offensive snaps in the team's 31-19 win over the Saints in Week 4. The wide receiver has caught four of five targets for 64 yards, while also adding 25 yards and a score over five carries, through four games this season.