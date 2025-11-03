Moore caught his lone target for 28 yards during Sunday's 28-21 win over the Chiefs.

Moore appeared to be in line for more opportunities in Week 9 with Joshua Palmer (knee) sidelined for the second consecutive game. However, the Ole Miss product operated as the team's No. 5 wideout, playing behind Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Tyrell Shavers and Curtis Samuel. Through seven appearances this season, Moore has caught six of 12 targets for 106 yards and rushed five times for 25 yards and a touchdown. He'll likely continue to play a depth role in Buffalo's receiving corps heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins.