Moore caught his lone target for three yards in Sunday's 40-41 win over the Ravens.

Moore was not a significant part of the Bills' offensive game plan in Week 1. The veteran played just 12 offensive snaps in the contest, the fewest of any wideout who saw action Sunday. Currently sitting at fourth on the wide receiver depth chart behind Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer, Moore faces an uphill battle for playing time this season. The 25-year-old should remain off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Jets.