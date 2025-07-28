default-cbs-image
Moore sat out Sunday's practice due to general leg soreness, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Moore, one of the Bills' bigger free-agency pickups this past offseason, will be competing for slotting once healthy. He appears most likely to land a spot with the team in the No. 3 or No. 4 spot, though second-year player Keon Coleman could be overtaken if Moore or fellow free-agent add Joshua Palmer has a strong preseason. Khalil Shakir is the team's clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver.

