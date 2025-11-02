Moore is slated to work as the No. 3 receiver in Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Chiefs due to Joshua Palmer being ruled inactive due to a knee injury.

Moore worked in a No. 3 capacity in a Week 8 blowout win over the Panthers, bringing in one of four targets for 14 yards across 29 snaps. With Sunday's game expected to be much more competitive and Josh Allen potentially pushed into a higher pass rate than usual, Moore, who has a 5-78-0 line on 11 targets over his first six games in Buffalo, could be a beneficiary as a tertiary option in the air attack.