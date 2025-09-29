Moore rushed once for no yards during Sunday's 31-19 win over the Saints.

The 2021 second-round pick from Ole Miss has now tallied 25 rushing yards on the season, receiving a carry in all of Buffalo's games. However, the 25-year-old played fewer offensive snaps (18) than Curtis Samuel (20), who caught one of two targets for nine yards in Week 4. Moore is now likely serving as the Bills' No. 5 wideout and will continue to play a depth role in a Week 5 matchup against the Patriots.