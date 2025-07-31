Moore (leg) is participating in Thursday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Moore had sat out practices since Sunday due to leg soreness, but as foreshadowed by GM Brandon Beane on Wednesday, he's now back on the field and taking reps. The Bills have a solidified No. 1 receiver in Khalil Shakir, and 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman seems like the favorite for the No. 2 role, but beyond that Moore faces opportunity, with Joshua Palmer and Curtis Samuel (hamstring) representing his top competition. Moore quietly compiled over 100 targets in each of the last two years, both while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games in Cleveland.