Moore brought in three of four targets for eight yards in the Bills' 23-19 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

Moore started the game for the Bills and worked with fourth-string quarterback Shane Buechele, recording multiple receptions for the first time this preseason. The 2021 second-round pick of the Jets is expected to play an important complementary role in his debut campaign in Buffalo after compiling 120 receptions over 34 regular-season games with the Browns the last two years, with Moore likely to open the season as the No. 4 receiver.