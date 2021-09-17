Sanders (foot/veteran rest) doesn't carry a Week 2 injury designation after practicing fully Friday.
Sanders' absence from practice Thursday thus appears to have been maintenance-related, as he manages a foot issue that he played through during Buffalo's Week 1 loss to the Steelers, while logging 79 of a possible 85 snaps on offense, en route to catching four of his eight targets for 52 yards. Now that he's off the Bills' injury report, Sanders is in line to start along with Stefon Diggs Sunday against the Dolphins, while Cole Beasley serves as the team's primary slot option.