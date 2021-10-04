Sanders caught five of six targets for 74 yards during Sunday's win over the Texans.

The Bills were able to rest their regulars for most of the fourth quarter. Had the game not been such a blowout, Sanders might have had a decent shot for his first 100-yard game as a Bill. His production with his new team has been consistent, as he has exactly six targets in three straight games while posting 48-plus receiving yards in every game this season. Week 5 will be a good test as to just how much extra the veteran Sanders has brought to the Bills, who hit the road to take on the dangerous Chiefs, a team that beat Buffalo twice last season.