Bills' Eric Wood: Cleared for Week 9 matchup
Wood (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Thursday's game against the Jets.
Wood was removed from the Bills' injury report after turning in a full practice Wednesday following limited sessions Monday and Tuesday. The 31-year-old should start at center like he usually does and play a full slate of snaps.
