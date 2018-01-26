Play

Wood is dealing with a neck injury that will force him to retire, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It isn't clear when or how Wood hurt his neck, but Schefter notes that the 31-year-old's injury is partly due to "wear and tear." Losing the center represents a big blow to the Bills, as Wood has been an integral cog along the offensive line since Buffalo drafted him in the first round of the 2009 draft.

