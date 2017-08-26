Bills' Eric Wood: Signs through 2019
Wood signed a contract extension with the Bills on Saturday.
The 2017 season would have been the last year of Wood's contract. Now that he's signed through the 2019 season, he can focus on continuing to be the Bills' top center.
