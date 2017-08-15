Bills' Eric Wood: Starts Thursday's preseason contest
Wood (leg) started Thursday's preseason contest against Minnesota.
Wood had previously been dealing with a leg injury but that looks to be a thing of the past now. Wood is expected to be a major contributor on the Bills' offensive front this year.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Preseason: RB playing time battles
There's no need to overreact to one week of preseason football, but with running back competitions...
-
Sleepers: Better pick than Zeke
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and came up...
-
Miller, Hyde losing touches
Last year, Lamar Miller averaged 21.4 touches per game and Carlos Hyde had 18.8 touches per...
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
-
Preseason action altering ADP
Players like Christian McCaffrey, Spencer Ware, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Golladay are rising,...
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...