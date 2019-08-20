Bills' Erik Magnuson: Heads to Buffalo
Magnuson signed with Buffalo on Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills have a slew of injuries to their offensive line, the latest being Garrett McGhin heading to injured reserve with an ankle injury. Magnuson, recently released with an undisclosed injury settlement from the 49ers, is apparently better and ready to compete for a depth role on the other side of the country.
