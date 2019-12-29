Bills' Frank Gore: Adds more yards to historic career

Gore rushed six times for 26 yards and caught three of four targets for another 16 yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Jets.

Gore will serve as the No. 2 running back behind Devin Singletary when the Bills travel to Houston for the wild-card round. The 36-year-old running back finishes what could be the final regular season of his outstanding career with 599 yards and two touchdowns on 166 carries and 100 receiving yards on 13 catches. If Gore retires after this season, he'll finish third on the league's all-time rushing list behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.