Bills' Frank Gore: Back seat to Singletary

Gore carried five times for just 12 yards and caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's loss to the Browns.

The 36-year-old is still part of the weekly game plan, but he's not hitting the holes like he was earlier in the season and rookie Devin Singletary (eight carries for 42 yards and three catches Sunday) clearly has the bigger spark. Gore was fantasy useable earlier this season with Singletary sidelined with a hamstring injury, but that time seems to have passed and the former seems resigned to a change-of-pace role the rest of the way. Perhaps the Bills will use Gore around the goal line, but given his five rushing touchdowns combined over the last three seasons, we're not expecting all that much there either.