Bills' Frank Gore: Back seat to Singletary
Gore carried five times for just 12 yards and caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's loss to the Browns.
The 36-year-old is still part of the weekly game plan, but he's not hitting the holes like he was earlier in the season and rookie Devin Singletary (eight carries for 42 yards and three catches Sunday) clearly has the bigger spark. Gore was fantasy useable earlier this season with Singletary sidelined with a hamstring injury, but that time seems to have passed and the former seems resigned to a change-of-pace role the rest of the way. Perhaps the Bills will use Gore around the goal line, but given his five rushing touchdowns combined over the last three seasons, we're not expecting all that much there either.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...