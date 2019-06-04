Gore (foot) is participating in at least the individual portion of Tuesday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Gore suffered the foot injury down the stretch last season for the Dolphins, and even though he didn't need surgery the injury was somewhat significant and he's already missed some offseason work. He should be fine for the 2019 season, though his exact role is still unclear in what's become a crowded Buffalo running back room that's also housing LeSean McCoy, T.J. Yeldon and third-round rookie Devin Singletary, among others.