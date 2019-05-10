Gore, signed by the Bills as a free agent in March, is part of a crowded running back corps after the Bills signed veteran T. J. Yeldon in April, then drafted Devin Singletary in the third round of the 2019 Draft.

Gore still sits as the clear-cut No. 2 behind LeSean McCoy given that Yeldon was brought in more for his receiving ability and Singletary is unproven at the pro level, but these developments certainly crowd things up. We'll also mention Gore turns 36 this week. Add all that together and it's hard to see Gore getting the volume that merits fantasy value, outside of a long-term injury to McCoy or the Bills cutting ties with Shady. We'd explore a possible goal-line role for Gore, but he surprisingly hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since Week 12 of the 2017 season.