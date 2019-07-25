Gore (foot) has been removed from the non-football injury list to join Thursday's practice, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

Gore started training camp on the NFI list as a precaution to limit his workload after he finished the 2018 campaign with a foot injury. He'll now compete for carries in a crowded backfield that includes LeSean McCoy, Devin Singletary and T.J. Yeldon.