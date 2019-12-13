Play

Bills' Frank Gore: Cleared to play

Gore (illness) doesn't carry a Week 15 injury designation after practicing fully Friday.

Gore sat out Thursday's practice, but he'll be good to go Sunday against the Steelers. That said, considering that he's taken a back seat to fellow running back Devin Singletary over the last couple of weeks, the veteran's fantasy utility is limited at this stage.

