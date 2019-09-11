Coach Sean McDermott stated Wednesday that Gore remains the team's top running back on the depth chart, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "Frank Gore and then we bring in Devin (Singletary) and then we bring in TJ (Yeldon)," McDermott said when asked who is starting running back is.

Gore better get going if he wants to keep that spot, as he rushed 11 times for just 20 yards in the opener, while the flashy rookie Singletary carried four times for 70 yards. Gore, who's now 36 years old, hasn't scored a rushing TD since Week 12 of the 2017 season despite relatively good health. The rookie is clearly the back to own in this offense, and it may only be a matter of time before McDermott changes his tune in his pressers. For now at least, there's modest value if Gore can somehow keep getting 10-15 carries in an offense that looks like it will move the ball better than last season, though it's worth noting the "starter" only saw 28 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 1.