Bills' Frank Gore: Compiles 66 total yards
Gore rushed 11 times for 55 yards and secured his only target for 11 yards in the Bills' 31-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.
Facing the team he'd spent 2018 with, Gore had a rather modest performance overall. The veteran back didn't see as high a workload as may have been projected pregame, as the Dolphins were a lot more competitive than anticipated and rookie Devin Singletary also vultured seven carries overall. Gore does continue to demonstrate impressive efficiency, as he's now averaged 5.0 yards per carry or more in three of the last four contests. Gore will look to put together another productive effort in a Week 8 interconference matchup against the Eagles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...