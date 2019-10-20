Bills' Frank Gore: Compiles 66 total yards

Gore rushed 11 times for 55 yards and secured his only target for 11 yards in the Bills' 31-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Facing the team he'd spent 2018 with, Gore had a rather modest performance overall. The veteran back didn't see as high a workload as may have been projected pregame, as the Dolphins were a lot more competitive than anticipated and rookie Devin Singletary also vultured seven carries overall. Gore does continue to demonstrate impressive efficiency, as he's now averaged 5.0 yards per carry or more in three of the last four contests. Gore will look to put together another productive effort in a Week 8 interconference matchup against the Eagles.