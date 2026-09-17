The Bills elevated Gore from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday's game versus Detroit.

With Ty Johnson (hamstring) unavailable for Sunday's 36-31 win over the Texans, Gore was elevated to the active roster for that contest. He logged 11 offensive snaps, though he finished with just one carry for three yards. Gore's workload likely won't be much different against the Lions, so his elevation from the practice squad was mostly for depth purposes, potentially indicating Johnson is in line to miss another game Thursday.