Bills' Frank Gore: Fourth man to rush for 15,000 yards

Gore rushed 17 times for 109 yards and failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 16-10 loss to New England.

Gore became the fourth player in NFL history to eclipse 15,000 career rushing yards, breaking off a few long runs to pace Buffalo's offense while the passing game struggled. He was stopped at the 1-yard line twice on the Bills' lone touchdown drive before watching quarterback Josh Allen take it in himself on fourth down. Allen later left the game with a concussion, muddying the waters even further for an offense that's already missing rookie running back Devin Singletary (hamstring). Gore should once again handle heavy volume in what projects to be a low-scoring affair against the Titans in Week 5, especially if SIngletary sits again.