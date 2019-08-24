Bills' Frank Gore: Gashes Lions
Gore ran for 57 yards on eight carries during Friday's 24-20 win over Detroit.
Gore's biggest run came at the top of the second quarter in which he slashed up the left side of the line and gained 27 yards, a gain that was supplemented by an personal-foul penalty. It was -- so far -- Gore's biggest showing in blue and red. The veteran back figures to be in a packed backfield with the likes of Shady McCoy and T.J. Yeldon, but clearly has enough left in the tank to be effective in an offense that will likely be predicated on pounding the ball and letting sophomore Josh Allen take shots downfield.
