Bills' Frank Gore: Handles heavy load in Week 2 win
Gore rushed 19 times for 68 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Giants.
After watching quarterback Josh Allen and rookie Devin Singletary both score rushing touchdowns in the first half, Gore converted a one-yard rushing touchdown of his own in the fourth quarter. Singletary exited with a hamstring injury, which could slow his bid to cut into Gore's workload moving forward. The most appealing aspect of Gore's fantasy profile is his volume, as the 36-year-old running back is averaging a paltry 2.9 yards per carry through two games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...