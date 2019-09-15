Gore rushed 19 times for 68 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Giants.

After watching quarterback Josh Allen and rookie Devin Singletary both score rushing touchdowns in the first half, Gore converted a one-yard rushing touchdown of his own in the fourth quarter. Singletary exited with a hamstring injury, which could slow his bid to cut into Gore's workload moving forward. The most appealing aspect of Gore's fantasy profile is his volume, as the 36-year-old running back is averaging a paltry 2.9 yards per carry through two games.