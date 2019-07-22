Bills' Frank Gore: Headed to NFI list
The Bills placed Gore (foot) on the Non-Football Injury list Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Gore missed the final two games of the 2018 season due to a foot issue. The 36-year-old veteran is expected to be ready for Week 1, but has yet to fully put the injury behind him. When healthy, Gore will compete for carries behind anticipated starter LeSean McCoy in a crowded Buffalo running back room which also houses T.J. Yeldon and rookie Devin Singletary.
