Gore's teammate Devin Singletary is not practicing for a second straight day Thursday.

Gore and T.J. Yeldon would be in store for higher workloads Sunday against the Bengals if the exciting rookie can't go, so Gore owners should clearly be following Singletary's status from here. The 36-year-old has posted a plodding-but-somewhat-valuable 30-83-1 line in the running game through two contest while adding two catches for 15 yards. It's not going to be pretty for Gore at this stage of his career, but the volume may be there for at least one more week, something that can be useful for owners dealing with injury-marred lineups.

