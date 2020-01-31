Bills' Frank Gore: Interested in Miami reunion

Gore said he would love to play for the Dolphins in 2020, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

Gore grew up in South Florida, attended the University of Miami and played for the Dolphins in 2018. Interest in a reunion isn't necessarily mutual, considering he produced a career-worst 3.6 yards per carry in 2019 for Buffalo. The average partially was dragged down by Gore's short-yardage role, though his struggles in that area -- two touchdowns on 11 carries inside the five-yard line -- could inspire the Bills to pursue an upgrade this offseason. Gore can become an unrestricted free agent in mid-March, two months before his 37th birthday. It sounds like he wants to play another season, or at least assess his offers in free agency.