Bills' Frank Gore: Likely complementary piece
Gore is expected to be a complementary piece to Devin Singletary after the release of LeSean McCoy on Saturday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
The Bills backfield is still very much in flux, with Singletary, Gore and even T.J. Yeldon expected to receive at least some carries each game. Who ends up wrestling away the largest carry share is anyone's guess, but at the very least the 21-year-old Singletary figures to gain control of the role throughout the season especially given the fact Gore will be 37 by the start of the next offseason. Still, the grizzled veteran surprised many last season with his highest yards-per-carry figure (4.6) since 2014 despite playing in a Miami offense that was one of the slowest-paced teams in the league. That alone is reason to believe Gore could see extensive work to begin the season, likely rotating with Singletary throughout the game in an effort to keep both backs fresh throughout the 2019 campaign.
