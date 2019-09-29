Bills' Frank Gore: Likely set for another lead role
Gore is likely to serve as the Bills' lead option on the ground Sunday against the Patriots with Devin Singletary (hamstring) expected to sit out, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Singletary closed the week with limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday to garner a questionable designation heading into Sunday, but the Bills are apparently inclined to withhold the rookie from action for another game while he remains hobbled by the hamstring injury. Assuming Singletary is inactive for the contest, Gore and T.J. Yeldon would be the team's only available backs, with the latter likely to handle the majority of the work on passing downs. When Singletary sat out the Week 3 win over the Bengals, Gore out-snapped Yeldon by a 49-29 margin and out-touched him 16-10.
