The Bills' posted running back depth chart lists Gore ahead of Devin Singletary and T.J. Yeldon.

Per the team's official site, the Bills plan to "feature a rotation of Singletary, Gore and Yeldon out of the backfield this season." The fact that in such a committee arrangement Gore gets top billing on paper is presumably tied to his status as an experienced and respected veteran back. In terms of upside, however, Singletary -- the No. 74 overall pick in April's draft -- has the edge. Meanwhile, Yeldon profiles as a capable change-of-pace/complementary option to round out the team's backfield. That all said, Gore hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since Week 12 of 2017, so it's pretty clear Singletary is the upside play here and the guy you'd want to choose unless a strange situation develops where the experienced Gore starts getting so many more carries than his much younger, faster teammate.