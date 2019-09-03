Bills' Frank Gore: Listed atop posted depth chart
The Bills' posted running back depth chart lists Gore ahead of Devin Singletary and T.J. Yeldon.
Per the team's official site, the Bills plan to "feature a rotation of Singletary, Gore and Yeldon out of the backfield this season." The fact that in such a committee arrangement Gore gets top billing on paper is presumably tied to his status as an experienced and respected veteran back. In terms of upside, however, Singletary -- the No. 74 overall pick in April's draft -- has the edge. Meanwhile, Yeldon profiles as a capable change-of-pace/complementary option to round out the team's backfield. That all said, Gore hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since Week 12 of 2017, so it's pretty clear Singletary is the upside play here and the guy you'd want to choose unless a strange situation develops where the experienced Gore starts getting so many more carries than his much younger, faster teammate.
