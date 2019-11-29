Play

Bills' Frank Gore: Minor role in major win

Gore carried the ball nine times for just 11 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards during Thursday's win in Dallas.

Gore once again took a back seat to impressive rookie Devin Singletary, who topped 100 scrimmage yards for the second straight week. Unless something happens to Singletary, Gore is now firmly supplanted in the role of mentor and occasional change-of-pace carrier.

