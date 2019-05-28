Bills' Frank Gore: More missed OTA time
Gore did not practice Tuesday as he continues to recover from a his foot/ankle injury, Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reports.
The injury shelved Gore for the final two games of what was a surprisingly nice season for the veteran, and even though he didn't need surgery he's apparently still not ready to go full bore. There's still plenty of time for the 36-year-old to get himself healthy for training camp.
