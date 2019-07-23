Gore (foot) was placed on the non-football injury list Monday as a precaution to limit his offseason workload, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Gore is preparing for his 15th NFL season at the running back position, so it's reasonable for the Bills to take efforts to limit his wear and tear as Week 1 approaches. The 36-year-old logged 156 rushes for 722 yards (4.6 YPC) with the Dolphins last season before missing the final two games of the year with a foot injury. His recovery doesn't appear to be a point of worry for Buffalo's coaching staff. If Gore is a full go for Week 1, his reliability and experience make him a strong candidate for carries despite a crowded running back room.