Bills' Frank Gore: No Singletary vs. Titans
Gore's teammate Devin Singletary has been ruled out of the Week 5 contest against the Titans due to a lingering hamstring injury.
The rookie has been practicing and tested the injury out pregame, but the Bills ultimately decided he wasn't ready. With a bye coming up Week 6, they'll play it safe and sit Singletary for one more week. That means Gore will have most of the carries to himself Sunday, with T.J. Yeldon picking up just a few to go with his passing-game role.
