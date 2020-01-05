Bills' Frank Gore: Noncommittal about future
Gore hasn't made a decision about whether to continue his NFL career in 2020, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
On a Week 12 run against the Broncos, Gore passed Barry Sanders to become the league's third-leading rusher of all time. Having said that, Gore took a back seat to rookie Devin Singletary down the stretch and averaged less than three yards per carry in eight of his final 10 appearances (including playoffs). Gore again is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so if he opts to return and finds another home, the 36-year-old could be playing with his fourth team in as many campaigns.
