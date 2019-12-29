Play

Bills' Frank Gore: Not among inactives

Gore is not among the inactives for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills are sitting most of their key veterans in a meaningless finale, including No. 1 back Devin Singletary, so there's a chance Gore sees more carries than he's been getting since the former took over his job. That said, it's still a risky proposition given that Buffalo is running a shell of its normal offense, and the team may also use what's essentially a practice game to see what it has in T.J. Yeldon and Senorise Perry.

