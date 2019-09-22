Gore is expected to start and receive "significant carries" with Devin Singletary (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Singletary's absence leaves Gore and T.J. Yeldon as the lone healthy running backs on the roster. Yeldon is expected to see most of his involvement on passing downs, leaving Gore to draw the bulk of the snaps on early downs and third- or fourth-and-short situations. The arrangement makes Gore a less appealing commodity in PPR formats, but the promise of a healthy workload on the ground -- should the game flow allow for it -- has the 36-year-old's overall fantasy stock on the rise. Through the Bills' first two games, Gore has rumbled for 88 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries.