Bills' Frank Gore: Plans to play in 2020

Gore intends to continue his career through at least the 2020 season, Andrew Groover of NFL Network reports.

Gore, an impending unrestricted free agent, will kick off his 16th NFL season in 2020. Entering his age-37 campaign, Gore won't have any teams asking him to serve as the primary option out of the backfield, but he could offer some utility as part of a committee in addition to the positive presence he provides in the locker room. Though his usage has dropped off in recent years, Gore has still managed to put together back-to-back seasons with at least 150 carries. He expressed interest in reuniting with the Dolphins in January.