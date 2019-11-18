Bills' Frank Gore: Plodding along

Gore carried 11 times for 27 yards and caught one of two targets for 18 yards during Sunday's victory over the Dolphins.

Devin Singletary -- who has passed Gore on the depth chart -- saw 15 carries Sunday to Gore's 11. The latter hasn't averaged better than 3.8 yards per carry over the last four games, and hasn't seen the end zone since Week 3. With bye weeks just about over throughout the league, Gore doesn't hold much value even if he does serve as a decent senior leader and change-of-pace option for the Bills.