Bills' Frank Gore: Production crawling to a halt

Gore rushed four times for six yards and was not targeted in the passing game during Sunday's loss to Baltimore.

Gore played just 19 percent of the offensive snaps compared to 81 percent for rookie Devin Singletary, who went over 100 scrimmage yards for the third straight game and is starting to look just as important to the offense as Josh Allen and John Brown. With just two or three weeks left in the fantasy season, you should not be holding onto Gore if you didn't listen the first few times. He's had a wonderful career and still holds value to the Bills as a leader that can spell Singletary on occasion, but there's at least a small possibility the Bills may activate T.J. Yeldon or give Senorise Perry a couple of looks just to try to get something more than Gore's sluggish production, as the 36-year-old has averaged 2.5 yards or less per carry in five of the last six games.