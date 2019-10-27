Bills' Frank Gore: Quiet in Week 8 loss

Gore rushed nine times for 34 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Eagles.

Gore got nine rushing attempts to Devin Singletary's three, but Singletary scored a receiving touchdown and both players were out-rushed by quarterback Josh Allen, who carried the ball eight times for 45 yards. Allen's always a threat to vulture a short touchdown and Singletary is the more explosive Bills running back, so volume is the only thing keeping Gore relevant, and that goes out the window in games like this one when the Bills fall behind.