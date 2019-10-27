Bills' Frank Gore: Quiet in Week 8 loss
Gore rushed nine times for 34 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Eagles.
Gore got nine rushing attempts to Devin Singletary's three, but Singletary scored a receiving touchdown and both players were out-rushed by quarterback Josh Allen, who carried the ball eight times for 45 yards. Allen's always a threat to vulture a short touchdown and Singletary is the more explosive Bills running back, so volume is the only thing keeping Gore relevant, and that goes out the window in games like this one when the Bills fall behind.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...