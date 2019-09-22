Gore rushed 14 times for 76 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bengals.

Gore got 16 touches to T.J. Yeldon's 10 while promising rookie running back Devin Singletary sat out due to a hamstring injury. The veteran running back's one-yard touchdown with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter turned a 17-14 deficit into a 21-17 lead that Buffalo wouldn't relinquish. Gore has enjoyed solid volume with the 3-0 Bills often playing from ahead thus far, but that could change when the 3-0 Patriots come to town in Week 4.