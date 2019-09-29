Bills' Frank Gore: Set to lead Week 4 backfield

With Devin Singletary (hamstring) inactive, Gore is once again in line to head the Bills' rushing attack Sunday against the Patriots.

T.J. Yeldon is on hand to work in a complementary role, but Gore will be the team's lead back Sunday. He'll have his work cut out for him in Week 4, however, with the Patriots defense having allowed an average of just 36.7 rushing yards per game three weeks into the season.