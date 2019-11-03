Bills' Frank Gore: Shut down by Washington front seven

Gore managed only 15 yards on 11 carries and did not record a reception during Sunday's 24-9 win against the Redskins.

Prior to Week 9, Gore had garnered an average of 7.5 more carries per game than Devin Singletary in four contests in which both running backs were active. The script was completely flipped Sunday, however, as Singletary peeled off gains of seven, nine, 17 and 49 yards in the first half, and apparently convinced the coaching staff to stay with the hot hand -- fielding 14 touches to Gore's four during the second half. Upcoming in Week 10, Gore and Singletary will split carries against a Cleveland defense that entered its Sunday showdown against Denver allowing an astronomical 4.7 yards per rush to opposing running backs.