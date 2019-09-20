Play

Gore's teammate Devin Singletary (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

Gore joined the Bills amid a heavy backfield, but he's quickly won over the coaching staff as a strong locker room presence. Now LeSean McCoy is playing elsewhere and the biggest remaining threat to Gore's workload is injured. T.J. Yeldon will pick up some extra work this weekend -- namely in the passing game -- but if the favored Bills control this game early Gore could be looking at a 20-plus carry outing.

