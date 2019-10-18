Bills' Frank Gore: Singletary to return

Gore's teammate Devin Singletary (hamstring) practiced fully all week and is expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins.

While it's true Singletary adds a dimension Gore lost years ago and the Bills will give the rookie his share of touches, Gore's rushing attempts have been managed at between 11 and 19 every single game without notable variance whether Singletary has been in the lineup or not. Singletary's future usage is certainly worth monitoring for Gore owners -- much more than reserve back T.J. Yeldon -- but for Week 7 the veteran Gore still seems like a pretty sturdy play. The Dolphins yield the second most rushing yards per game at 169.6 and have somehow allowed 180 points through just five games. Not to mention Gore probably wouldn't mind sticking it to his former team.