Bills' Frank Gore: Soundly outplayed by Singletary
Gore rushed 11 times for 20 yards but wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Jets.
Gore got 11 carries to Devin Singletary's four, but Singletary gained 70 yards on the ground to Gore's 20. With a subpar offensive line in front of him and a much more explosive running back 14 years his junior battling him for touches, the 36-year-old Gore will have a hard time carving out much fantasy value in Week 2 against the Giants or beyond.
